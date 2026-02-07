Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $455.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LIN. CICC Research began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.56.
Linde Price Performance
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 195.2% in the 3rd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 62 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Linde
Here are the key news stories impacting Linde this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates: adjusted EPS $4.20 (vs. $4.18 consensus) and revenue $8.76B (+6% YoY), showing margin resilience and underlying demand. Businesswire: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year operating profit reported at $8.9B, indicating solid profitability for 2025. Gasworld: Linde reports full year operating profit of $8.9bn
- Positive Sentiment: Company cites record backlog and restructuring initiatives as drivers of steady growth and the 2026 outlook (EPS target $17.40–$17.90). MSN: Linde sees another year of steady growth as Q4 results beat forecasts
- Neutral Sentiment: Management set FY2026 EPS guidance at $17.40–$17.90 and Q1 at $4.20–$4.30 — roughly in line with consensus but tight to the low side of estimates, leaving little upside surprise potential. Linde FY2026 guidance (slide deck)
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a “neutral” rating with a $455 price target (only modest upside from current levels), signaling limited near-term analyst-driven buy pressure. Benzinga: JPMorgan reaffirms neutral on Linde
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares fell after guidance was viewed as disappointing relative to expectations despite the earnings beat; coverage and headlines highlighted the guidance miss. Investing.com: Linde shares fall over 2% as 2026 guidance disappoints
- Negative Sentiment: Operational/headcount action: Linde announced engineering job cuts as it addresses supply-chain challenges — short-term disruption and execution risk that can worry investors. Gasworld: Linde cuts jobs in engineering
Linde Company Profile
Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.
Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.
