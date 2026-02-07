Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 211,530 Shares

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 211,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,823.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,636,529 shares in the company, valued at $254,719,057.41. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 6th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 26,824 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $442,327.76.
- On Wednesday, February 4th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 494,719 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,668,144.50.
Sonos Trading Up 3.1%
NASDAQ SONO opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -100.47 and a beta of 2.05. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
View Our Latest Report on SONO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 65.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Sonos
Here are the key news stories impacting Sonos this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat and margin/strategy message — Sonos reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, highlighted margin improvement and product-led growth; analysts and press note this as the main catalyst for the stock move. Why Sonos (SONO) Is Up 6.8%
- Positive Sentiment: Shares gap up after earnings — coverage noting the post-earnings gap and investor reaction supports near-term momentum. Sonos Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat
- Positive Sentiment: New product launch (Amp Multi) — management emphasized new hardware that targets more complex audio setups, supporting future revenue and ecosystem expansion. This underpins the bullish interpretation of the quarter. Sonos is back with new hardware
- Positive Sentiment: Reliability and customer focus restored — company messaging about fixing reliability issues and refocusing on customer advocacy should reduce churn and help long-term brand value. With reliability restored, Sonos focuses on customer advocacy
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive product reviews — editorial reviews (e.g., Sonos Ace headphones and Era 100) praise product quality, supporting brand premium but not an immediate revenue signal. Are the Sonos Ace still worth it in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Retail promotions and flash sales — multiple outlets highlight discounts on Era 100, Arc Ultra + Sub 4, and Ace headphones for events (Valentine’s / game day). Promotions can drive volume but timing/scale matter for quarterly results. Save $550 Off the Sonos Arc Ultra
- Negative Sentiment: Dealer clearance & record-low pricing — reports that Amazon and others are clearing out Era 100 units and Ace headphones have hit record low prices could pressure ASPs and margins if discounts persist or expand. This is the principal downside risk investors will watch. Sonos Era 100 Hits Record Low
- Negative Sentiment: Frequent promotional cadence — sustained discounting across core products (earbuds, speakers, soundbars) can boost near-term unit sales but erode gross margins and brand premium if prolonged. Sonos Ace headphones drop to a record low
Sonos Company Profile
Sonos, Inc is a consumer electronics company specializing in wireless home audio systems. The company’s core business revolves around designing, developing and manufacturing smart speakers and soundbars that deliver high-fidelity audio and seamless multi-room listening experiences. Sonos products connect via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and integrate with popular streaming services, enabling users to control music and other audio content through a dedicated mobile app, voice assistants or traditional controls.
Sonos offers a diversified product lineup that includes compact speakers such as Sonos One and Sonos Roam, premium models like Sonos Five and Sonos Move, home theater solutions including Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc, as well as accessories such as the Sonos Sub and Sonos Amp.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonos
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.