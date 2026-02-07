IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC) Issues Earnings Results

IEH (OTCMKTS:IEHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter. IEH had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.17%.

IEH Stock Down 15.3%

Shares of IEHC opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. IEH has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 million, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 0.09.

IEH Company Profile

IEH Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit board connectors and custom interconnects for high performance applications in the United States and internationally. The company's products are used as basic components of larger assemblies of finished goods. It markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as through authorized representatives and distributors primarily to defense, aerospace, medical, industrial, test equipment, space, and commercial electronic markets.

