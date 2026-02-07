Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lowered its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,646,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,413 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 6.9% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.06% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $86,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.00.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

