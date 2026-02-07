Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $166.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.58, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 3,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $282,270.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 90,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,632.40. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,219,045.88. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.