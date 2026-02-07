SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Position Increased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, M1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. M1 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.44 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.26 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

