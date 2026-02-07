Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,868 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.
Bloom Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.0%
BE opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -377.58, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
