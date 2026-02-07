Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 3,868 Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BE. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $39.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.42.

Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More.

Q4 beat: Bloom posted EPS of $0.45 and revenue of $777.7M, both comfortably above estimates — a clear catalyst for upside as the company delivered profitable quarterly results and revenue growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More.

Very bullish FY2026 guidance: management set revenue guidance of $3.1B–$3.3B and EPS of $1.33–$1.48, well above Street expectations — this raises forward growth expectations and supports re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More.

AI/data-center demand tailwind: management and coverage point to a pronounced AI-driven pickup in on-site power demand and a large backlog (140–150% increase), giving revenue visibility and supporting scale-up plans. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More.

Analyst re-ratings: a mix of upgrades/price-target raises (BTIG to $165 buy; TD Cowen to $160 hold) show growing analyst optimism but also differing conviction on valuation — supports momentum but leaves dispersion in expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More.

Earnings materials available: full press release, slide deck and call transcript provide detail on margins, backlog and unit economics — useful for modeling and verifying management’s assumptions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More.

Margin pressure and execution risk: management noted gross-margin contraction (expected) and service/product mix shifts; margins must improve as the installed base scales for guidance to fully materialize. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Short interest and valuation risks: short interest spiked earlier (~10%), and the shares now trade at a very rich forward multiple — both can amplify volatility and create downside if growth or margin execution slips. (See company filings and market data for current short/valuation metrics.)

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.13, for a total transaction of $495,777.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 219,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,988,738.34. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $37,979.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,219,045.88. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,639 shares of company stock worth $1,496,660. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 5.0%

BE opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -377.58, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average of $92.40.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.