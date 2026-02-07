Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $152.93 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $154.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.4214 dividend. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.