Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 939,907 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,907 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corteva were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 93.7% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.42. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

