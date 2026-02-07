Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TPR. Argus raised Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tapestry to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.33.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $151.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.91.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 157.98%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Tapestry announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 29,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,982,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,919,062.88. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $67,144.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 19,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,053.45. The trade was a 2.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 115,485 shares of company stock valued at $12,034,058 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 493.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and materially raised FY?2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top?line momentum. Read More.

Q2 beat and materially raised FY?2026 guidance — Tapestry reported $2.69 EPS vs. ~$2.20 consensus and $2.50B revenue (up 14% YoY); management raised FY26 EPS guidance to $6.40–$6.45 and lifted revenue plans (~$7.8B), signaling stronger-than-expected margin and top?line momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell?side firm. Read More.

BTIG increased its price target to $175 and kept a “buy” rating — a meaningful upside signal from a sell?side firm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target to $165 and moved to “buy,” reinforcing analyst enthusiasm after the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More.

Evercore raised its target (to $150) — another upgrade contributing to bullish analyst momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board.

Declared dividend — Tapestry announced a $0.40 quarterly dividend (record/ex?dividend date March 6), which supports income investors and signals confidence from the board. Positive Sentiment: Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all?time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More.

Technical/market interest — Relative Strength (RS) rating jumped to 94 and the stock hit all?time highs as investors digested the results, increasing momentum and retail/institutional attention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra?day price), reflecting mixed near?term upside expectations. Read More.

Telsey Advisory Group set an “outperform” rating with a $150 target (slightly below the intra?day price), reflecting mixed near?term upside expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcripts are available for deeper read of margin drivers, geographic trends and brand performance. These are useful for modeling but are informational rather than new catalysts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: At least one analyst argued Coach’s momentum is unsustainable and issued a downgrade note — a cautionary view that could temper enthusiasm if future comps slow. Read More.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.