PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PPHC (NASDAQ:PPHC – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
PPHC Stock Performance
PPHC stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. PPHC has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PPHC
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for PPHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.