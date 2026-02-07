BARK (NYSE:BARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $98.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.63 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 7.65%.

Here are the key takeaways from BARK’s conference call:

Get BARK alerts:

Company exited the period debt-free after repaying a $45M convertible note, reported Adjusted EBITDA of -$1.6M (in guidance) and generated $1.6M of positive free cash flow.

Company exited the period after repaying a $45M convertible note, reported Adjusted EBITDA of (in guidance) and generated of positive free cash flow. Total revenue of $98.4M missed guidance, driven by a deliberate pullback in marketing that reduced the subscriber base and pressures D2C revenue—a trend management expects to continue.

Total revenue of missed guidance, driven by a deliberate pullback in marketing that reduced the subscriber base and pressures D2C revenue—a trend management expects to continue. Margins and diversification improved: consolidated gross margin was 62.5% , D2C GM 66.4%, Commerce GM 46.3%, and BARK Air plus commerce grew to ~ 23% of revenue with BARK Air up 71% year-over-year.

Margins and diversification improved: consolidated gross margin was , D2C GM 66.4%, Commerce GM 46.3%, and BARK Air plus commerce grew to ~ of revenue with BARK Air up 71% year-over-year. Operational and cost actions are reducing cash burn—inventory fell to about $91M , shipping/fulfillment and G&A expenses declined, last-mile delivery moved to Amazon to lower costs, and office downsizing yields >$2M annualized savings.

Operational and cost actions are reducing cash burn—inventory fell to about , shipping/fulfillment and G&A expenses declined, last-mile delivery moved to Amazon to lower costs, and office downsizing yields >$2M annualized savings. Management declined to comment on recent headlines about potential strategic proposals; the call focused solely on quarter results and operational priorities.

BARK Stock Up 2.9%

BARK opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.90. BARK has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BARK shares. Lake Street Capital set a $1.50 price objective on BARK in a report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BARK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $1.50 price objective on shares of BARK in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BARK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BARK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BARK

Insider Activity at BARK

In related news, Director Jim Mcginty sold 60,000 shares of BARK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 439,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,811.92. This trade represents a 12.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henrik Werdelin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,890,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,078,750.25. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,432,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,722 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 17.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,986,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 293,828 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 323.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 50.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BARK by 40.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 177,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 51,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about BARK

Here are the key news stories impacting BARK this week:

About BARK

(Get Free Report)

BARK is a consumer products and services company focused on the canine market, offering a suite of subscription-based and direct?to?consumer offerings designed to meet the everyday needs of dogs and their owners. The company’s core business revolves around carefully curated boxes of toys, treats and chews, which are delivered monthly to subscribers through its flagship BarkBox service. Over time, BARK has expanded its reach beyond subscription, tapping into e-commerce and wholesale channels to broaden its customer base.

In addition to BarkBox, the company operates BarkShop, an online storefront that allows customers to purchase toys, grooming supplies and nutrition products on an a la carte basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.