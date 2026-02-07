BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $5.17 Million in Symbotic Inc. $SYM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,168,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 445,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,308,000 after buying an additional 52,205 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 26,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,919,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Northland Securities set a $73.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Symbotic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $59.74 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $87.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -597.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.13.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Maria G. Freve sold 8,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $457,743.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 539 shares in the company, valued at $29,704.29. The trade was a 93.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,145,878 shares of company stock worth $381,770,290 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 financial beat and GAAP profit — Symbotic reported roughly $630M revenue (+29% YoY) and turned GAAP profitable (net income reported), showing a big jump in adjusted EBITDA and operational leverage that supports a bullish re-rating. Read More.

Q1 financial beat and GAAP profit — Symbotic reported roughly $630M revenue (+29% YoY) and turned GAAP profitable (net income reported), showing a big jump in adjusted EBITDA and operational leverage that supports a bullish re-rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised near?term guidance — management set Q2 revenue at $650M–$670M, above consensus, reinforcing the narrative of sustained top?line momentum and near?term upside. Read More.

Raised near?term guidance — management set Q2 revenue at $650M–$670M, above consensus, reinforcing the narrative of sustained top?line momentum and near?term upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Needham bumped its price target to $75 and reiterated a buy, adding incremental buy?side pressure after the quarter. Read More.

Analyst support — Needham bumped its price target to $75 and reiterated a buy, adding incremental buy?side pressure after the quarter. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Operational details and backlog — management highlighted faster install?to?acceptance timelines, strong software gross margins (~73%) and a multi?billion backlog that underpins deployment-driven revenue, supporting the long?term thesis but dependent on execution. Read More.

Operational details and backlog — management highlighted faster install?to?acceptance timelines, strong software gross margins (~73%) and a multi?billion backlog that underpins deployment-driven revenue, supporting the long?term thesis but dependent on execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broad coverage and transcripts — multiple call transcripts and write?ups give detail on execution priorities (capacity, AI/software leverage) that investors should review to assess cadence of future installs. Read More.

Broad coverage and transcripts — multiple call transcripts and write?ups give detail on execution priorities (capacity, AI/software leverage) that investors should review to assess cadence of future installs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and concentration risk — a director disclosed sales (4,000 shares) and the business still has high customer concentration (Walmart and a few large customers), which elevates execution and client?risk if deployments slow. Read More.

Insider selling and concentration risk — a director disclosed sales (4,000 shares) and the business still has high customer concentration (Walmart and a few large customers), which elevates execution and client?risk if deployments slow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS/communication noise and valuation — some outlets flagged EPS reporting/mix (GAAP vs. adjusted) that created short?term confusion, and the shares still trade at a premium with a wide range of analyst targets, leaving the stock exposed to sentiment swings. Read More.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

