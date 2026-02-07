Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Jackson Financial worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,685,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,091 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,699,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $737,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore set a $118.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of JXN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.05 and a 200-day moving average of $100.83. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.45. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $123.61.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Jackson Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

