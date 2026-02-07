Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 752.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,577 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $25,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 328,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,876.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 10.11%.The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC) is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

