JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM Stock Position Raised by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) by 1,172.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,791 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of JBT Marel worth $23,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBTM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JBT Marel during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of JBT Marel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

JBT Marel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBTM opened at $168.83 on Friday. JBT Marel Corporation has a 12 month low of $90.08 and a 12 month high of $169.72. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

JBT Marel Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. JBT Marel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

In other JBT Marel news, Director Olafur S. Gudmundsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,500,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,898.20. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JBT Marel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

JBT Marel Profile

(Free Report)

JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

Featured Articles

