Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb $FEBM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned about 3.15% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb in the second quarter worth $152,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEBM opened at $30.57 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.01.

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

