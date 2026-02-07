Timonier Family Office LTD. Has $13.01 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Timonier Family Office LTD. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.3% of Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Timonier Family Office LTD. owned 0.13% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS DFIC opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

