Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU Shares Sold by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centrus Energy were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEU shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $221.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $325.00 price target on Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.08.

LEU opened at $264.21 on Friday. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.40 and a 52 week high of $464.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 37.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

