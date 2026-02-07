iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV Shares Sold by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,172,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,298,000 after acquiring an additional 579,074 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,576,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,043,000 after purchasing an additional 160,138 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,544,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,503,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $110.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.342 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

