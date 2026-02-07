SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF $SPYX Shares Bought by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 285,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 93,416 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,335,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,095,000 after buying an additional 52,743 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 307.1% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 45,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 441,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after buying an additional 34,456 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 1.9%

SPYX opened at $56.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

