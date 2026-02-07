VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR is Anson Capital Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,659 shares during the period. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF makes up 6.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anson Capital Inc. owned about 0.35% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $8,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLTR. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 182.0% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,159,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,941,000 after buying an additional 120,351 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,680,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 81,597 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 1,363,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after acquiring an additional 280,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 789,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares in the last quarter.

FLTR opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0947 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

