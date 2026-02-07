Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF worth $162,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,245,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,871,112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903,364 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 24,845.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,396,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,352,000 after buying an additional 3,382,953 shares during the period. Berman McAleer LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,914,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,819,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,661,000 after acquiring an additional 879,651 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 409,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 872,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after acquiring an additional 871,891 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $29.14 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

