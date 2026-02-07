Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Sells 18,150 Shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Power Solutions International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSIX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Power Solutions International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.51 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Solutions International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.51.

Shares of PSIX opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.11. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $121.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.69.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $203.83 million for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a return on equity of 109.04% and a net margin of 17.94%.

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

