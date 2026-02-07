Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $966,000 Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amprius Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMPX. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,392,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 99.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 500,212 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,799,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $614,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In related news, Director Kang Sun sold 43,185 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $476,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,482,270.53. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 39,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $476,280.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 748,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,352. The trade was a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,399,331 shares of company stock worth $37,048,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $14.00 price target on Amprius Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AMPX opened at $12.24 on Friday. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 2.99.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.16% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Featured Stories

