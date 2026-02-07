Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633,614 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,899,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,984 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 764,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,324,000 after purchasing an additional 497,601 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 930,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,969,000 after buying an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $73.17 and a 12 month high of $101.91.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Further Reading

