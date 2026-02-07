Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 107.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 25.4%

IFRA stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

