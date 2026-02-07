Kraft Davis & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF $FLDR

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,567 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of FLDR opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.28. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year. FLDR was launched on Jun 12, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

