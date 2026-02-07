Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 2.4% increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Power Integrations has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $103.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $451,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 575,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,062.25. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,168 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $98,817.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 95,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,365,014.28. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock worth $977,212. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,573,000 after buying an additional 409,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21,983 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,261,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,926,000 after acquiring an additional 595,404 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after purchasing an additional 86,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

