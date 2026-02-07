APA Corporation $APA Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,208,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,882,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 157.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,891 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 23.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after purchasing an additional 522,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after buying an additional 806,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,873,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after buying an additional 130,524 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. APA Corporation has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial reduced their target price on shares of APA from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.