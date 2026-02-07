APA Corporation (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
APA has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect APA to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.
APA Stock Performance
Shares of APA stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. APA has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.
About APA
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.
In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.
