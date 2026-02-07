Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 79.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 80.0% in the third quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 701,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,809,000 after purchasing an additional 311,845 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 303,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $3,043,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $10,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Leerink Partners raised Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, COO Michael Chi sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $504,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 305,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,202,460.31. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 131,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,800 over the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIMS stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hims & Hers Health announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

