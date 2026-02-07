Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $5.14 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

