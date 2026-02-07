Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $246.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.53.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $223.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.26. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $226.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

