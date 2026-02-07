Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 84.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTON. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.26.

In other news, COO Charles Peter Kirol sold 22,520 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $145,704.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 81,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,076.47. The trade was a 21.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 25,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $175,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 739,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,595. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,107,129 shares of company stock worth $7,708,694. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTON stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.41. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Benzinga

Truist kept a “buy” rating and cut its price target to $9, which still implies substantial upside from current levels — a signal that at least some analysts see recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de?risking the turnaround despite soft top?line trends. Seeking Alpha

Bull case: management’s cost cuts, subscription price increases and margin expansion are improving EBITDA and cash flow, which some investors view as de?risking the turnaround despite soft top?line trends. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves.

Unusually large call?option volume was noted (about 68,000 calls), indicating speculative bullish interest or hedging activity that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Earnings Transcript (Yahoo)

Full Q2 earnings and conference call transcripts are available for detail review — useful for investors who want to parse management commentary on subscriptions, product cadence and delivery timing. Negative Sentiment: Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell?off. Yahoo: Shares Tumble

Peloton reported Q2 revenue and EPS below expectations and issued revenue guidance below consensus, which prompted the initial sell?off. Negative Sentiment: CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. WSJ

CFO Liz Coddington is leaving for Palmetto, creating near?term leadership uncertainty at a sensitive time for the turnaround. Negative Sentiment: Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near?term confidence among some analysts. Benzinga

Several firms trimmed price targets or ratings (JPMorgan lowered its PT to $6 and moved to neutral; Telsey cut to $6 and to market perform), reflecting reduced near?term confidence among some analysts. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: steep intraday/near?term selling followed the earnings print and weak outlook, amplified by commentary about declining subscription trends and slower equipment upgrades. Barron’s

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

