News Corporation (NWSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 8th

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.
News has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.
News Trading Down 7.1%
NWSA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. News has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Key Headlines Impacting News
Here are the key news stories impacting News this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat—News reported $0.40 EPS vs. $0.33 expected and revenue of $2.36B (vs. $2.30B consensus), with revenue up ~5.5% year-over-year; management highlighted strength at Dow Jones, digital real estate and book publishing. News Corporation Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Positive Sentiment: Management signaled an expanded buyback and highlighted continued double-digit growth at Dow Jones and digital real estate — a capital-return and growth mix that typically supports share prices. News Corporation signals expanded buyback and continued double-digit growth in Dow Jones and digital real estate
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared—News announced a $0.10 per-share dividend with a record date of March 11 and payment April 8, which can attract income-focused holders and support demand. (Company release)
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed-to-modestly positive: some outlets report a “moderate buy”/bullish tilt from street analysts even though the stock has underperformed the broader market over the past year. News Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper-quarter analysis available — writeups compare key metrics to estimates and prior-year results, useful for investors assessing sustainability of growth and margins. Compared to Estimates, News Corp. (NWSA) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade—Zacks Research cut the stock from “hold” to “strong sell,” which likely amplified selling pressure after the report. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/flow pressure—trading has been heavier than average and the shares are trading near their 52-week low, which can trigger short-term weakness from momentum and stop-loss activity. (Market trading data)
News Company Profile
News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company’s news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron’s, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.
In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than News
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The day the gold market broke
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.