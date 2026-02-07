News Corporation (NWSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on April 8th

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 83.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th.

News has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

News Trading Down 7.1%

NWSA opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.99. News has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Key Headlines Impacting News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting News this week:

News Company Profile

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA) is a global diversified media and information services company headquartered in New York City. It operates through two principal segments: News and Information Services, and Digital Real Estate Services. The company's news and information division oversees a portfolio of leading newspapers, magazines and digital platforms, offering content across print and online channels. Its properties include Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal and Barron's, News UK titles such as The Times and The Sun, as well as News Corp Australia mastheads.

In addition to its journalism assets, News Corp is a significant player in book publishing through HarperCollins, one of the world’s largest consumer publishers.

