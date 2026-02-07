Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. $NMI

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,941 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 137.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the last quarter. 16.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMI opened at $10.18 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NMI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by U.S. states, territories and municipalities, as well as certain municipal securities issued outside the United States. By focusing on a diversified portfolio of investment-grade and select below-investment-grade municipal bonds, NMI aims to deliver tax-advantaged income to its shareholders.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities across a broad range of sectors, including transportation, utilities, health care and education.

