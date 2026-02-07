Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (BPOPM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on March 2nd

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Trading Up 0.1%

BPOPM stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $25.98.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular Capital Trust II Pfd Gtd 6.125% (NASDAQ: BPOPM) is a Delaware statutory trust formed by Popular, Inc to issue cumulative preferred securities. The trust’s sole assets consist of junior subordinated debentures issued by Popular, Inc, which serve as collateral for the preferred securities. Investors in BPOPM receive a fixed annual distribution rate of 6.125% through the initial fixed?rate period.

These trust preferred securities are guaranteed on a subordinated basis by Popular, Inc, a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

