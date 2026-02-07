Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 127,288 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,288 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 205.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $519.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $124.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWBI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a leading American manufacturer of firearms and related products, designing, producing and marketing a broad array of handguns, long guns and shooting accessories. The company’s portfolio includes revolvers, semi-automatic pistols and rifles under well-known brands such as M&P® (Military & Police) and Performance Center®, which are used by military, law enforcement, commercial and private customers. In addition to complete firearms, Smith & Wesson offers suppressors, optics mounts, holsters and other shooting accessories to support a full spectrum of professional and recreational shooting activities.

Founded in 1852 by Horace Smith and Daniel B.

