Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,617,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $118,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 234.4% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $80.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $80.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.92.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

