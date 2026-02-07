Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to C$175.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$285.00 to C$175.00 in a research note released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$300.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$275.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.33.

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$120.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$116.21 and a 1 year high of C$299.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$171.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$208.43.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%.The company had revenue of C$2.76 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 5.6395803 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Q4 Earnings Highlights

Q4 results showed underlying strength — TRI reported C$1.47 EPS and C$2.76B revenue with a 32% net margin, reinforcing profitability and supporting the company’s AI-related growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. CEO Comments on Software Stocks

Management framed recent weakness in software/AI stocks as sentiment-driven rather than fundamental, a message aimed at calming investors and defending valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Earnings Call Transcript

Market coverage includes full Q4 earnings call transcripts and writeups highlighting revenue growth and AI initiatives — useful for investors wanting detail but not a clear immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across?the?board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. BayStreet.CA Analyst Ratings

Multiple major banks cut price targets today — TD lowered its target to C$175 (from C$285), BMO to C$165 (from C$275), and CIBC to C$140 (from C$183). Though several firms kept buy/outperform ratings, the across?the?board target reductions are putting downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: National Bank also trimmed its target on adjusted valuation assumptions, adding to the negative analyst tone and raising questions about near?term valuation multiples. National Bank Cuts Target

Thomson Reuters is the result of the $17.6 billion megamerger of Canada’s Thomson and the United Kingdom’s Reuters Group in 2008 and the 2018 carve-out of its finance and risk business, Refinitiv, in which it holds a 45% stake. In 2019, the company agreed to exchange its 45% stake in Refinitiv for a 15% stake in LSE. Since the divestiture, the company is more concentrated on selling its flagship legal data and software, WestLaw, and its tax accounting software, OneSource. In addition, the company does hold a significant investment in the publicly traded Tradeweb, which operates a fixed income exchange.

