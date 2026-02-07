MMA Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,056 Shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF $FLBR

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,296 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 162,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLBR opened at $22.91 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $323.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

The Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (FLBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Brazil RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Brazilian large- and mid-cap stocks. FLBR was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

