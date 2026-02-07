Spinnaker Trust Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 4.4% of Spinnaker Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $79,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $143.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.76 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

