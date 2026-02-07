Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EMR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

NYSE:EMR opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $160.13. The firm has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 12.72%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

