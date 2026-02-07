MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Insider Sells $35,760.00 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $35,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,715,330 shares in the company, valued at $24,275,050.20. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Yi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $82,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $84,560.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $87,120.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $89,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $92,080.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $93,280.00.

On Monday, January 5th, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $95,840.00.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Steven Yi sold 8,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $103,520.00.

MediaAlpha Stock Up 6.2%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.23 and a beta of 1.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.50 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 519.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 136,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

