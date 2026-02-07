E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

E.On Stock Performance

E.On stock opened at $20.90 on Thursday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 billion. E.On had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE is a Germany-based energy company headquartered in Essen that focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. The company owns and operates electricity and gas distribution networks, supplies energy to residential and commercial customers, and develops services and technologies aimed at energy efficiency, decentralised generation and electrification. E.ON’s business model emphasizes regulated network operations and customer-facing services rather than large-scale conventional power generation.

Key offerings include grid operation and maintenance, retail supply of electricity and gas, energy contracting and efficiency solutions for business customers, and a range of digital services such as smart metering, energy management and e-mobility charging infrastructure.

