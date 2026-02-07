IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. $AMBP

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,455 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMBP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.30 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.51.

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE: AMBP) is a global supplier of metal packaging solutions, specializing in the production of steel and aluminum beverage cans, food cans and ends. As a segment of the Ardagh Group, the company supports a broad range of food and beverage customers, including soft drink and craft beer producers, as well as food manufacturers requiring durable, recyclable packaging. Its product portfolio encompasses two?piece and three?piece cans, a variety of can ends and closures, and value?added services such as custom lithography and decorating.

The company operates a network of manufacturing plants across North America and Europe, serving both regional and multinational clients.

