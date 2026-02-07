AlphaQuest LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,156 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 61,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,005 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WBD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barrington Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $28.00 price target on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WBD stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.28%.The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 110,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,520.08. This represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 267,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,731 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

