Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $242,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Concord Asset Management LLC VA cut its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,535 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

