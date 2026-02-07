Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $167.33 Million Stock Position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 266.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.44% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $167,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $49.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

